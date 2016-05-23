Peru declares mining-related emergency in remote part of Amazon

LIMA May 23 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon
to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal
gold mining, the country's environment minister said on Monday.
A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre
de Dios region near Peru's southeastern border with Brazil have
dangerous levels of mercury in their bodies, Environment
Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal said in announcing the move.
Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in
the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use mercury to separate
ore from rock, often handling the neurotoxin with their bare
hands and inhaling its fumes when it is burned off.
The miners dump about 40 tonnes of mercury into Amazonian
rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares
(247,105 acres) of rainforest in Madre de Dios, according to the
environment ministry.
"Forty-one percent of the population of Madre de Dios is
exposed to mercury pollution," Pulgar-Vidal said in a news
conference.
Indigenous and rural communities are particularly vulnerable
because they rely heavily on river fish for protein, the
minister added.
As part of its emergency declaration, the government plans
to provide uncontaminated fish to residents in Madre de Dios. It
also intends to set up mobile health clinics and monitoring
centers and implement educational campaigns, Pulgar-Vidal said.
Humala, who will leave office when his five-year term ends
on July 28, launched a crackdown on wildcat gold mining in Madre
de Dios in 2012, but miners have continued to expand into nature
and indigenous reserves.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Paul Simao)