UPDATE 3-Colombia's Sura, Scotiabank buy BBVA Peru fund for $516 mln

By Omar Mariluz and Nelson Bocanegra
LIMA/BOGOTA, April 23 Colombian financial group
Sura and Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday
they bought the Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte for a total
of $516 million.
Each company paid around $258 million for a 50-percent stake
in Horizonte, the companies said. Horizonte has about $9 billion
in assets under management.
Horizonte has a 23.5 percent share of all deposits in Peru's
private pension fund system. It operates as an arm of BBVA
Continental, one of Peru's top banks owned by Peru's Grupo
Brescia and Spain's BBVA.
BBVA in Spain said it will have a net gain of $271 million
from the sale.
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, known as Scotiabank in Peru,
made the purchase through its local pension fund Profuturo,
while Sura bought its stake via its Integra pension fund unit.
The purchases were made on Lima's stock exchange. Shares of
Horizonte lost 0.15 percent to 20.69 soles. Traders
said all of the fund's 64.6 million shares were offered.
"The total price amounts to $516 million and is absolutely
50 percent each" of Horizonte, Sura Asset Management Chief
Executive Andres Castro told reporters in Lima.
Integra and Profuturo both plan to absorb half of
Horizonte's accounts over the next six months.
SURA TO LEAD LOCAL MARKET
In 2011 Sura bought the Latin American pension assets of
Dutch bank ING for $3.5 billion. Sura now operates in Chile,
Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Colombia. Its insurance business has
also expanded in the region.
Including the Horizonte clients, the deal means Integra will
have 41.5 percent of Peru's private pension assets and 38.6
percent of its clients, Castro said. That would make it the
biggest of the handful of pension funds in Peru.
Profuturo said its share of the market will rise to 27
percent of overall funds and 35 percent of clients.
Besides Horizonte, Integra and Profuturo, Peru's private
pension fund industry also includes Prima, owned by
leading bank Banco de Credito del Peru.
The four funds manage about $30 billion and have some 5
million clients. The funds mainly invest in infrastructure
projects and on the local bourse.
Peru's government recently overhauled fees charged by
private pension funds as part of a larger effort to enroll more
Peruvians in the retirement system and attract new providers to
the system.
In December, Chilean pension fund Habitat shook up
the industry, saying it would slash fees to a fraction of what
competitors were charging in exchange for the right to sign up
all new contributors for two years. It will start operating in
May.
Peru's government largely dismantled the public-sector
pension system in the 1990s as part of deep free-market reforms
that some economists say have helped turn the Andean country
into one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America.