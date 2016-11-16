UPDATE 4-At least four dead in mall fire in Peru before global summit

(Adds comment from government officials on possible cause,
context)
LIMA Nov 16 At least four people died in a fire
in a movie theater at a popular seaside mall in Lima on
Wednesday, authorities said, ahead of a global summit bringing
together presidents from the United States, Russia, China and
Japan this week.
The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski
said the fire at the Larcomar shopping center appears to have
been started by a short circuit.
The victims appeared to be two men and two women, but the
bodies were so charred that it would be hard to determine their
sex and identities with certainty, Police General Hugo Begazo
said on local broadcaster RPP.
Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said on RPP that
sound-proof walls in the mall's movie theater appeared to be
made of flammable materials that allowed the fire to spread
rapidly.
Kuczynski said on Twitter that he lamented the tragedy and
said the incident merited a thorough investigation.
Larcomar, managed by Chilean company Parque Arauco SA
, said it was cooperating fully with authorities and
would close the mall for two days.
At least one firefighter was carried away on a stretcher as
smoke billowed from the open air mall that overlooks the Pacific
Ocean, a Reuters witness said.
U.S. President Barack Obama was scheduled to stay at a hotel
in front of the mall during the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit, local media reported. The White House
declined to comment.
The British embassy in Lima, less than a block from the
mall, closed due to a fire in its vicinity, the British
government said in a statement.
Obama and other world leaders were scheduled to arrive in
Peru between Thursday and Friday to attend APEC, an annual
gathering of heads of state aimed at promoting trade
liberalization in the Asia-Pacific region.
(Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Bernard
Orr)