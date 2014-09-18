Peru's central bank lifts foreign investment limit on pension funds

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
LIMA, Sept 18 Peru's central bank said it will gradually raise the foreign investment limit on the country's private pension funds by two percentage points to 42 percent of assets managed in January.
The current ceiling, 40 percent, will increase by half a percentage point every month starting in October, the central bank said.
The funds together manage some $39 billion and are Peru's important source of investment capital. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017