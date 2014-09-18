Peru's central bank lifts foreign investment limit on pension funds

LIMA, Sept 18 Peru's central bank said it will gradually raise the foreign investment limit on the country's private pension funds by two percentage points to 42 percent of assets managed in January.

The current ceiling, 40 percent, will increase by half a percentage point every month starting in October, the central bank said.

The funds together manage some $39 billion and are Peru's important source of investment capital. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)