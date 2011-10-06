Peru says Camisea natgas negotiations delayed

* Camisea negotiations to continue, but delayed
* Peru to receive less for gas exported to Mexico
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, Oct 6 Peru said on Thursday that
negotiations over royalties paid by the consortium operating
the giant Camisea natural gas field could be delayed, leaving
the state with less income from exported fuel.
President Ollanta Humala's government says it seeks to
correct market distortions through the negotiations so that
royalties paid on exported fuel are always higher than those
paid on fuel used domestically.
Talks between the government and the consortium, led by
Argentina's Pluspetrol, started during former President Alan
Garcia's government.
Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC), U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South
Korea's SK Energy, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's
Tecpetrol are also part of the consortium.
In the negotiations, Peru also wants to ensure that gas in
lot 88, one of the consortium's largest, is reserved for the
internal market. Liberating lot 88 was one of the principal
campaign promises from Humala, who took office in July.
"The royalties are going to take some time, but the
liberation of lot 88 is not going to take long," said Aurelio
Ochoa, head of the state-run Perupetro agency in charge of
negotiating for the government.
EXPORTATION TO MEXICO
Ochoa explained that currently, gas that is consumed
domestically pays a royalty of $1 per each million BTU (British
thermal units), while fuel that is exported brings in about
$2.30 per million BTU.
However, he said said that when Peru begins to export gas
to Mexico in January, the royalty would be only $0.19 per
million BTU, considerably less than the local market rate.
Repsol-YPF, responsible for exporting liquefied natural gas
in Peru, has signed an agreement with Mexico, where it will
initially send 100 to 120 million cubic feet and then increase
to 420 million cubic feet in four years, according to Ochoa.
Since 2010, Peru has been sending liquefied natural gas
principally to Europe and Asia.
Ochoa assured that possible alternatives are being
evaluated for the Mexican case, in what would be an attempt to
avoid civil unrest. Protests have broken out over the
distortions in royalty payments.
"We are seeing what could be a way out, even conversing
with the Mexican government, no alternatives have been ruled
out that could resolve the issue," he said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by David
Gregorio)