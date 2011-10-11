Peru, Repsol consider alliance to market natgas

* State-run Petroperu wants larger role in energy sector
* Peru looking to increase domestic natgas consumption
LIMA Oct 11 State-run Petroperu and Spain's
Repsol-YPF are evaluating an alliance to market natural gas in
Peru, looking to boost consumption in a country that depends on
oil to generate power, the agency said on Tuesday.
Peru started using natural gas some 10 years ago and began
exporting the fuel in 2010 but domestic consumption is still
very low because it is only used in large industries.
Petroperu now exclusively refines, stores and markets
petroleum and petroleum derivatives and Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) is
a competitor.
The agency is also exploring a partnership with U.S.
company BPZ Resources that would enable it to start producing
natural gas. [ID:nN1E77M25Y]
The alliance with Repsol "is extremely important because it
deals with one of the current objectives of the government
which is expanding natural gas usage," said Petroperu's head,
Humberto Campodonico in a statement.
"We will work hard to polish all the details we need to and
have this agreement signed in the shortest time possible," he
said.
Repsol-YPF is an important partner in the consortium led by
Argentina's Pluspetrol that operates the natural gas fields in
Camisea, in southeastern Peru. A pipeline through the Andes
mountains transports the fuel to the Peruvian coast.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government is
negotiating a new royalties scheme with the consortium. It
seeks to correct market distortions through the negotiations so
that royalties paid on exported fuel are always higher than
those paid on fuel used domestically.
Petroperu also wants to raise its stake in Peru's oil
sector to be more like its state-run counterparts Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) in Brazil and Ecopetrol ECO.CN in Colombia.
