Peru, Repsol consider alliance to market natgas

* State-run Petroperu wants larger role in energy sector

* Peru looking to increase domestic natgas consumption

LIMA Oct 11 State-run Petroperu and Spain's Repsol-YPF are evaluating an alliance to market natural gas in Peru, looking to boost consumption in a country that depends on oil to generate power, the agency said on Tuesday.

Peru started using natural gas some 10 years ago and began exporting the fuel in 2010 but domestic consumption is still very low because it is only used in large industries.

Petroperu now exclusively refines, stores and markets petroleum and petroleum derivatives and Repsol-YPF (REP.MC) is a competitor.

The agency is also exploring a partnership with U.S. company BPZ Resources that would enable it to start producing natural gas. [ID:nN1E77M25Y]

The alliance with Repsol "is extremely important because it deals with one of the current objectives of the government which is expanding natural gas usage," said Petroperu's head, Humberto Campodonico in a statement.

"We will work hard to polish all the details we need to and have this agreement signed in the shortest time possible," he said.

Repsol-YPF is an important partner in the consortium led by Argentina's Pluspetrol that operates the natural gas fields in Camisea, in southeastern Peru. A pipeline through the Andes mountains transports the fuel to the Peruvian coast.

Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government is negotiating a new royalties scheme with the consortium. It seeks to correct market distortions through the negotiations so that royalties paid on exported fuel are always higher than those paid on fuel used domestically.

Petroperu also wants to raise its stake in Peru's oil sector to be more like its state-run counterparts Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Brazil and Ecopetrol ECO.CN in Colombia. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)