Peru's gold output seen flat or falling again this year

LIMA, April 17 Gold production in Peru, the
world's sixth biggest exporter of the precious metal, will
likely either plateau or dip slightly this year compared with
2013, mining companies, analysts and the government said.
Gold output will fall by at least 4 percent in 2014 to
between 4.4 million and 4.6 million ounces, according to company
and analyst estimates.
But the government hopes it can repeat the same level of
production posted last year of 4.8 million ounces, deputy mines
minister Guillermo Shinno said.
"This is not going to be a year when we grow in gold
production," Shinno said. "But we hope with the expansion of
smaller mines, we can maintain production."
The Andean country's production of the yellow metal has
shrunk by a third since peaking at 6.7 million ounces in 2005.
Production has been softening as gold deposits dwindle at
aging mines and explorations and new projects have stalled on
approvals, community opposition and financing hurdles.
Barrick Gold's Pierina mine wound down production
in recent months and is in the process of closing.
Peru's biggest gold mine, Yanacocha, controlled by Newmont
Mining and junior partner Buenaventura
, posted a 24-percent drop in output last year.
That trend will continue until output from Yanacocha stops
altogether in coming years, and Newmont and Buenaventura's Conga
project, which would have offset the mine's dipping output
levels, remains derailed by local protests.
This year, Yanacocha will likely produce 980,000 ounces of
gold, 3.8 percent less than in 2013 and far from the 3.3 million
ounces it churned out in 2005.
Buenaventura's financial manager, Carlos Galvez, said slow
government permitting has kept the company from securing
alternative deposits.
The mining ministry's Shinno said President Ollanta Humala's
government is updating the permitting process.
"We are working with the environment ministry to create a
rule that guarantees respect for the environment and also
promotes investments," Shinno said.
Gold makes up about a quarter of Peru's exports, which are
also dominated by other minerals, like copper and silver.
Last year, as the price of gold slipped about 30 percent,
Peru posted its first trade deficit in more than a decade and
clocked its slowest economic expansion since the global
financial crisis.
As gold loses its luster in Peru, the government expects
copper to help offset impacts on the local economy.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper exporter, and the
government expects it to double output of the red metal by 2016
as production at new mines ramp up.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)