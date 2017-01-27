UPDATE 2-Grana y Montero posts quarterly loss, cites Odebrecht project

(Adds comments on assets it might divest, drop in share price)

LIMA Jan 27 Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 130 million soles ($39.4 million) on Friday, citing corruption concerns about its partner that derailed a major project.

The company said it was now working to divest $300 million in non-strategic assets, which would mostly focus on real estate ventures but might also include an infrastructure project.

Grana y Montero wants to quickly pay off more than $300 million in debt and guarantees related to the collapse of Brazilian builder Odebrecht's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract in which Grana had held a 20 percent stake.

Peru terminated the contract this week over a missed financing deadline amid a graft scandal involving Odebrecht S.A., capping months of uncertainty that had sank Grana's share value.

Grana's shares extended their losses on Friday, contributing to a drop of about 30 percent since Odebrecht acknowledged in December that it distributed $29 million in bribes to secure public work contracts in Peru.

Grana said that without the effects from the pipeline project, its net profit would have risen 55 percent in 2016. Instead, it dropped 90 percent to 8.6 million soles.

Grana said that without the effects from the pipeline project, its net profit would have risen 55 percent in 2016. Instead, it dropped 90 percent to 8.6 million soles.

Grana has described its partnership with Odebrecht on the pipeline and other projects as a mistake and said earlier this month that it was weighing its legal options.