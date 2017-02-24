版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 02:11 BJT

Shares in Peru's Grana y Montero down more than 20 pct

LIMA Feb 24 Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's shares dropped more than 20 percent after a report by local news magazine Hildebrandt en sus trece fanned worries that the company knew about bribes that its partner Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing.

Hildebrandt cited testimony that it said was given by Odebrecht's former executive Jorge Barata to prosecutors who are investigating bribes that Odebrecht said it gave to win two contracts for a highway that Grana helped build.

The attorney general's office, Grana and Barata did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Alden Bentley)
