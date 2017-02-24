UPDATE 1-Shares of Peru's Grana y Montero drop on Odebrecht bribes report

(Adds details and context)
LIMA Feb 24 Grana y Montero
shares fell more than 30 percent on Friday on a report the
Peruvian builder knew about $20 million in bribes paid to former
President Alejandro Toledo by scandal-tainted Brazilian firm
Odebrecht SA.
Hildebrandt en sus trece, a local magazine, said the former
head of Odebrecht Peru, Jorge Barata, told a prosecutor the
firm's three junior partners on a highway project were aware of
an agreement to bribe Toledo for help winning the contracts.
Grana was one of Odebrecht's local partners on two sections
of a project to pave a road from the Peruvian Amazon to Brazil.
Odebrecht is embroiled in a massive corruption scandal
stretching across a dozen countries.
"The rest of the companies did know, not the details, but
they did know there was an agreement," the Hildebrandt report
quotes Barata as telling prosecutors in the attorney general's
office. "They knew we made the payments and knew they would have
to assume their part."
Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of
published documents that Hildebrandt said represented Barata's
official testimony.
Barata, who has agreed to testify in an influence peddling
and money laundering case against Toledo, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Grana, which previously has denied any knowledge of or
involvement in $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht has said it
distributed to win contracts in Peru, said on Friday it could
not provide an immediate comment.
Peru's attorney general's office declined to comment.
Grana's shares were last trading down more than 33 percent
in afternoon trading.
The Peruvian government has barred Odebrecht and any other
companies found to have been involved in graft from bidding on
public work contracts.
Peruvian prosecutors have previously cited Barata's
testimony as key in the decision to charge Toledo, who led the
Andean nation from 2001 to 2006. A Peruvian judge issued an
international arrest warrant for Toledo two weeks ago.
Toledo, last believed to be in the United States, has denied
any wrongdoing and has refused to turn himself in while his
lawyer files appeals.
