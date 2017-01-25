版本:
Peru's Grana says it plans to sell $300 mln in assets

LIMA Jan 25 Grana y Montero , Peru's largest construction group, said on Wednesday that it would ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract this week amid a graft scandal.

Grana was a junior partner on corruption-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's natural gas pipline project in Peru, which is in the process of being returned to the state because it missed a key financing deadline.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
