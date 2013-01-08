Helicopter crashes in Peru, killing all seven aboard

LIMA Jan 7 A helicopter carrying seven people
crashed in Peru's Amazon jungle on Monday and all aboard
perished, a judicial official said on Monday.
Corpac, Peru's air transport agency, said the helicopter was
operated by the local unit of U.S.-based Columbia Helicopters.
Columbia is known for its tandem rotor heavy-lift aircraft used
in logging and oil exploration work. Columbia's Lima office
declined to comment.
Marco Ochoa, the judicial official, said five U.S. citizens
and two Peruvians were on the helicopter and that rescue crews
were recovering their bodies.
Local media reports said the people on board worked for
Petrominerales Ltd, a Canadian-based oil exploration firm
focused on Latin America. Petrominerales' Lima office declined
to comment.