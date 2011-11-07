版本:
Peru's Humala says VP should consider resigning

 LIMA, Nov 6 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
said on Sunday he thinks Omar Chehade should consider resigning
as one of his two vice presidents, but that he would wait for
investigations to conclude before deciding his fate.
 The Attorney General and Congress are investigating
allegations that Chehade asked a police general to help his
brother evict workers from a cooperative sugar plantation to
help a company that wants to take it over.
 Humala, who spoke on state TV about the first 100 days of
his term, campaigned on promises to fight corruption and the
allegations against Chehade have caused the first political
scandal of his administration.
  (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Terry Wade)

