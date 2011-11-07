Peru's Humala says VP should consider resigning

LIMA, Nov 6 Peru's President Ollanta Humala said on Sunday he thinks Omar Chehade should consider resigning as one of his two vice presidents, but that he would wait for investigations to conclude before deciding his fate.

The Attorney General and Congress are investigating allegations that Chehade asked a police general to help his brother evict workers from a cooperative sugar plantation to help a company that wants to take it over.

Humala, who spoke on state TV about the first 100 days of his term, campaigned on promises to fight corruption and the allegations against Chehade have caused the first political scandal of his administration. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Terry Wade)