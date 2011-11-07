版本:
UPDATE 2-Peru's Humala says VP should consider resigning

 * VP Chehade caused first scandal of term
 * Humala says economy prepared for global crisis
 * Wants to solve dispute over Newmont's $4.8 bln mine
 (Adds comments on Newmont mine, global economy)
 By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino
 LIMA, Nov 6 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
said on Sunday he thinks Vice President Omar Chehade should
consider resigning over corruption allegations, but that he
would wait for inquiries to conclude before deciding his fate.
 The allegations against Chehade, one of Peru's two vice
presidents, have caused the first political scandal of Humala's
administration and threatened his high approval ratings.
 Humala, a leftist former military officer who spoke on
state television about the first 100 days of his term,
campaigned on promises to spread the wealth from the country's
decade-long economic boom to the poor, respect private
investors, and fight corruption.
 The attorney general and Congress are investigating
allegations that Chehade asked a police general to help his
brother evict workers from a cooperative sugar plantation to
help a company that wants to take it over.
 "We'll let the ethics commission in Congress resolve this,"
Humala said. "Personally, I think it would do good for him to
step down, but this should come from him. I think doing so
would better allow him to defend himself, not just in front of
Congress but also the attorney general."
 Asked if he had directly asked Chehade to quit, Humala
said: "No, I'm not asking for him to resign. I think it would
be convenient for him to do so and it's a decision he should
arrive at on his own."
 Chehade, a lawyer, has denied any wrongdoing.
 Humala, who has pleased investors by governing from the
center and keeping pro-market economic policies intact, has an
approval rating higher than 60 percent, making him the most
popular Peruvian leader in two decades.
 He is trying to make sure the country's growing wealth
benefits the one third of Peruvians still mired in poverty by
expanding social programs, introducing a minimum monthly
pension for poor senior citizens, and charging higher taxes and
royalties on companies in the vast mining sector.
 INVESTMENTS, CONGA MINE
 Humala, who has never held elected office before, also said
he would work to make sure U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp
(NEM.N) can move ahead with its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine,
which community groups have protested against because they fear
it would displace a string of alpine lakes.
 The mine would be the biggest investment in Peruvian mining
history and the government has been trying to mediate the
dispute for the last week so that the project can be built.
 Community groups denounced the project last week even
though its environmental impact study was approved by the
government a year ago.
 "We are going to respect what was agreed to. If there's
some misunderstanding we'll have to resolve it," Humala said.
 He said the economy was being managed prudently, with low
inflation and a fiscal surplus. The government was ready to
respond with a stimulus package and extra financing if the
global economy worsened or commodities prices for Peru's
mineral exports were to fall, he said.
 "We are taking all necessary measures so that in case the
crisis hits here we'll come out healthy," he said.
 Peru's economy is forecast to grow around 6.5 percent this
year after expanding nearly 9 percent last year.
 "We are also promoting private investment. The idea is that
investors who are looking for markets and don't know where to
put their money see Peru as a land of opportunity."
 (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Terry Wade; editing by
Christopher Wilson)

