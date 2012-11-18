Peru's Humala approval rating ticks up on social spending

* President's approval rating rises to 43 pct in Nov
* Social conflicts hammered Humala's approval this year
LIMA Nov 18 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala's
approval rating rose to a five-month high in November, chiefly
buoyed by his emphasis on social programs, an opinion poll
showed on Sunday.
Humala's popularity climbed 3 percentage points to 43
percent after holding steady for four straight months, according
to the Ipsos Apoyo survey.
The former military leader's popularity tumbled earlier this
year over his handling of increasingly violent social conflicts,
mostly surrounding the country's key mining industry.
Humala promises greater equality, setting a goal of cutting
the poverty rate to 15 percent during his term. He has started
to roll out a minimum pension for all Peruvians over age 65,
plans to raise the minimum wage a second time and is expanding a
program of cash transfers to poor families.
"Of those polled, those who approve of Humala said they
chiefly backed him because he is working on social programs for
the poorest and he is implementing change to better the
country," Ipsos Apoyo said. "Those who reject his management
said they do so due to lack of security and because prices are
rising."
Humala's approval rating was 45 percent in June and 50
percent in May, according to Ipsos Apoyo. He took office in July
2011 last year on pledges to include the 30 percent of Peruvians
living in poverty in a decade-long economic boom, but mediating
social conflicts has become his biggest challenge.
Sunday's opinion survey, which was published in the El
Comercio newspaper, polled 1,204 people between Wednesday and
Friday. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.