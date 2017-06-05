Peru finance minister denies offering quid pro quo on airport contract

LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo
Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to
approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger
budget last month.
Local television station Panamericana released on Sunday
night a recording of Thorne asking Edgar Alarcon, the head of
the comptroller's office, to greenlight the contract for
Chinchero airport, near Cusco, which Alarcon later said was
irregular.
"We in the finance ministry never condition help on
anything. It's an absolutely technical decision," said Thorne on
local radio RPP, though he did acknowledge speaking with Alarcon
in mid-May.
The comptroller flagged irregularities in the government's
contract with consortium Kuntur Wasi, which includes Argentina's
Corporacion America and Peru's Andino Investment Holding
. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government canceled
the 40-year operating contract on May 22.
Kuntur Wasi and the government agreed to mutually dissolve
the contract to avoid legal action and the government hopes to
find a new operator.
Thorne told RPP his talk with Alarcon lasted nearly an hour
and that there were gaps in the released recording.
"I was worried about growth and wanted investments to move
forward and later we talked about whether we could increase the
comptroller's budget," the minister said.
Prosecutors have said they are investigating Alarcon for
money laundering in recent days.
At a press conference, Alarcon said his office had been
pressured by Thorne and by other ministers in Kuczynski's
government to move forward with the airport. He said the
allegations of money laundering were an attempt to undermine his
work.
"This is an ambitious campaign to cut off the head of the
comptroller," Alarcon said.
Moody's said on Friday the uncertainty over the airport,
which would serve the Machu Picchu archaeological site, could
dissuade investments in future infrastructure projects in Peru.
Public work contracts have faced increased scrutiny in Peru
since Brazilian builder Odebrecht revealed in late December that
it distributed $29 million in bribes in the Andean country
between about 2005 and 2014.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Diane Craft)