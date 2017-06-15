Peruvian Congress to question finance minister on airport contract

LIMA, June 15 Peru's opposition-controlled
Congress called on Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne to answer
questions on Thursday over a recording in which he appears to
ask the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport
contract in exchange for a bigger budget.
Earlier this month local television station Panamericana
released a recording of Thorne asking Edgar Alarcon, the head of
the comptroller's office, to greenlight the contract for
Chinchero airport, near Cusco.
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government withdrew the
40-year-operating contract on May 22 after the comptroller
released an official report pointing to irregularities in the
contract. Alaracon had publicly spoken of alleged irregularities
prior to his conversation with Thorne.
Thorne has denied offering a quid pro quo and said his talk
with Alarcon lasted nearly an hour and that there were gaps in
the released recording.
Thorne is required to appear later on Thursday. Congress
could vote to censure him, which could force a resignation.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Bernard Orr)