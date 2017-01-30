Peru suspends construction of airport on concerns from lawmakers

LIMA Jan 30 The government of Peruvian
President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki said Monday that construction of
a $500 million airport project has been suspended indefinitely
at the request of lawmakers investigating proposed changes to
the contract.
Work on the project, which the government has described as
key to driving economic growth, had been scheduled to start on
Tuesday once the government approved a modification to the
contract. Corporacion America and Andino Investment Holding SAA
won the airport contract in 2014.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)