Corruption probe into Peru's president reopened

LIMA Dec 13 The office of Peru's attorney
general has reopened a corruption inquiry into whether President
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski helped a Brazilian company win public work
contracts while he was prime minister a decade ago, legal
documents showed on Tuesday.
The anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office
ordered prosecutors to broaden a preliminary investigation into
Kuczynski, ex-president Alejandro Toledo, and engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht after concluding it had been prematurely
closed in September, according to a decision signed by a leading
prosecutor and seen by Reuters.
Kuczynski is currently facing the worst political crisis so
far in his five-month old government as the
opposition-controlled Congress prepares to oust his education
minister.
The graft inquiry was first opened early this year at the
request of an attorney who accuses Kuczynski and Toledo of
collusion for passing a law in 2006 that the attorney said
changed bidding rules so that a consortium led by Brazil's
Odebrecht SA could compete for infrastructure
contracts worth more than $500 million.
Graft inquiries involving high-profile politicians are
common in Peru and usually end with no charges pressed.
Kuczynski's office declined to comment.
Toledo's spokesman said Toledo was traveling and unavailable
for comment.
Odebrecht, at the center of the biggest-ever corruption
scandal in neighboring Brazil, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The prosecutors who closed the investigation in September
said the accusation of wrongdoing was based on speculation,
according to the documents dated Nov 30.
But the anti-corruption unit said the prosecutors did not
dig deep enough and ordered them to obtain the testimonies of
Toledo, representatives of Odebrecht, and others.
Kuczynski, a 78-year-old technocrat who has worked on Wall
Street and founded a non-profit to deliver clean water to poor
Peruvians, provided his testimony to prosecutors earlier this
year and denied wrongdoing, according to local media.
Kuczynski has vowed to double down on his efforts to uproot
widespread graft in Peru after firing his health advisor in
September for appearing to plot corrupt acts in leaked audio
tapes.
Kuczynski was elected in June with one of the weakest
mandates of any recent president, beating his right-wing
populist rival Keiko Fujimori by less than a quarter percentage
point.
His approval rating rose to 63 percent in September before
slipping to 48 percent in the latest Ipsos poll published on
Sunday.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Alistair Bell)