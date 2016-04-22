UPDATE 3-Odebrecht selling 55 pct stake in $5 bln natgas Peru pipeline

(Adds reaction from Odebrecht in the fifth paragraph)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, April 22 Odebrecht SA, the
engineering company at the center of a massive graft probe in
Brazil, is selling its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural
gas pipeline project in Peru, the pipeline manager told Reuters
on Friday.
David San Frutos said international creditors interested in
financing $4.1 billion of the project had asked that it have no
links to Odebrecht or the corruption probe in Brazil, known as
"Operation Car Wash."
Spanish utility Enagas SA, which now controls 25
percent of the project, is interested in buying 6 percent of
Odebrecht's stake, said San Frutos, who heads Enagas' Peru unit.
"The remaining 49 percent will be acquired by another
company or other companies" but must be approved by both Enagas
and the project's other junior partner Grana y Montero SAA
, San Frutos said in an email.
Odebrecht Latinvest, the company's investment unit for Latin
America, said in a statement that it was evaluating proposals
and declined further comment.
Enagas and Grana y Montero, which owns 20 percent in the
pipeline concession, took over management of the project last
month to distance it from the probe in neighboring Brazil, where
the former head of Odebrecht has been convicted of bribery,
money laundering and organized crime.
Odebrecht is selling billions in global assets, including a
hydroelectric dam and a road concession in Peru, to raise
capital as it grapples with rising debt in the wake of the
corruption scandal, its chief executive told Brazilian newspaper
Folha de S.Paulo in an interview published April 1.
San Frutos said he expects negotiations on financing on the
pipeline to wrap up in July and that construction was ahead of
schedule with 35 percent complete.
The Odebrecht-led consortium in Peru won the lucrative
pipeline contract in 2014 after its sole competitor was
disqualified at the last minute. Odebrecht's previous plans to
build a similar pipeline had been snagged on a lack of
financing.
Odebrecht and state bidding agency Proinversion denied
allegations from the disqualified consortium that the auction
was rigged. The attorney general's office has been investigating
potential wrongdoing in the pipeline bid for more than a year,
but has not presented any charges.
The pipeline is an emblematic project for President Ollanta
Humala, who had hoped it would feed a future petrochemical
complex and fast-growing demand for electricity.
Brazilian police said in February that they were
investigating potential bribes of $3 million from Odebrecht to
Humala. Humala and Odebrecht denied wrongdoing.
(Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown and Bernard Orr)