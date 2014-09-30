版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 02:17 BJT

Maple Energy shares fall 31 percent in Lima after deal fails

LIMA, Sept 30 Maple Energy Plc dropped 30.53 percent on Tuesday in Lima following its announcement that talks about possibly selling the company ended without a deal.

The company's London shares fell 44.44 percent.

Maple Energy, which has assets and operations in Peru, said in a statement that preliminary negotiations over a cash offer by an unnamed party had ended and that it was no longer in any talks about a sale.

On Tuesday, the company also reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014, compared with a net loss of $8.6 million in the same period last year.

Maple Energy produces and explores natural gas and oil and is developing an ethanol and biomass project in Peru.

Its shares in Lima operated at $0.066 on Tuesday at 13:05(18:05 GMT). (Reporting By Ursula Scollo. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐