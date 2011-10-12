Unions march in solidarity with Peru's Humala

* First pro-government march by unions in 40 years

* Supporters say Humala is fulfilling promises

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Oct 12 Thousands of unionized workers marched to Congress on Wednesday to praise President Ollanta Humala, the first time they have openly supported a Peruvian leader in 40 years.

Humala, a former army officer who was once dismissed as a dangerous radical, has an approval rating of 65 percent -- making him more popular than most of his predecessors.

Less than 100 days into a five-year term, Humala's center-left administration has started to fulfill campaign pledges including a rise in the minimum wage, higher taxes on mining companies and greater rights for indigenous groups.

The marchers were from the left-wing of Humala's coalition and their rally was a sign that he still has their support, despite making overtures to moderates and appointing conservatives to run his economic policy team.

With red flags and posters of Humala and leftist icon Che Guevara, some 5,000 people chanted "Humala, the people are with you!"

The rally in Lima, one of several held in Peru, coincided with the 14th day of a strike at Freeport-McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) Cerro Verde copper mine. Humala's government has ruled the strike is legal, which allows picketers to continue pressing for higher wages without fear of being fired.

The ruling, handed down more than a week ago, was a strong sign that Humala is more sympathetic to workers' demands than his predecessor, Alan Garcia. [ID:nN1E79A14B]

BACKING DEMOCRATIC CHANGE

"This a popular march to reaffirm and backing the democratic changes that President Ollanta Humala has undertaken for workers," said Mario Huaman, president of Peru's largest labor confederation, the CGTP.

Nonetheless, he said he would watch to make sure Humala comes through on all of his campaign promises, which include raising the minimum wage again after doing so once.

The CGTP, founded 82 years ago by communist intellectual Jose Carlos Mariategui, lost influence during the 1990s, when right-wing President Alberto Fujimori implemented economic reforms that are still in place today.

The last leader with whom the CGTP showed solidarity was left-wing military general Juan Velasco.

Humala took office promising to maintain existing pro-market economic policies that have made Peru one of the world's fastest-growing economies, while better distributing wealth to the one in three people living in poverty.

He has already raised taxes and royalties on the vast mining sector to fund better infrastructure and social programs in the rural hinterlands and passed a "consultation law" that is seen advancing the rights of indigenous peoples.

"We have high expectations for this nationalist government, something we haven't gotten from authorities for many years," said union leader Julio Ortiz, who oversaw a recent month-long strike that paralyzed production at the Shougang Hierro Peru iron mine. (Additional reporting by Alfredo Loayza; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Terry Wade and Christopher Wilson)