Unions march in solidarity with Peru's Humala

* First pro-government march by unions in 40 years
* Supporters say Humala is fulfilling promises
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, Oct 12 Thousands of unionized workers
marched to Congress on Wednesday to praise President Ollanta
Humala, the first time they have openly supported a Peruvian
leader in 40 years.
Humala, a former army officer who was once dismissed as a
dangerous radical, has an approval rating of 65 percent --
making him more popular than most of his predecessors.
Less than 100 days into a five-year term, Humala's
center-left administration has started to fulfill campaign
pledges including a rise in the minimum wage, higher taxes on
mining companies and greater rights for indigenous groups.
The marchers were from the left-wing of Humala's coalition
and their rally was a sign that he still has their support,
despite making overtures to moderates and appointing
conservatives to run his economic policy team.
With red flags and posters of Humala and leftist icon Che
Guevara, some 5,000 people chanted "Humala, the people are with
you!"
The rally in Lima, one of several held in Peru, coincided
with the 14th day of a strike at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N)
Cerro Verde copper mine. Humala's government has ruled the
strike is legal, which allows picketers to continue pressing
for higher wages without fear of being fired.
The ruling, handed down more than a week ago, was a strong
sign that Humala is more sympathetic to workers' demands than
his predecessor, Alan Garcia. [ID:nN1E79A14B]
BACKING DEMOCRATIC CHANGE
"This a popular march to reaffirm and backing the
democratic changes that President Ollanta Humala has undertaken
for workers," said Mario Huaman, president of Peru's largest
labor confederation, the CGTP.
Nonetheless, he said he would watch to make sure Humala
comes through on all of his campaign promises, which include
raising the minimum wage again after doing so once.
The CGTP, founded 82 years ago by communist intellectual
Jose Carlos Mariategui, lost influence during the 1990s, when
right-wing President Alberto Fujimori implemented economic
reforms that are still in place today.
The last leader with whom the CGTP showed solidarity was
left-wing military general Juan Velasco.
Humala took office promising to maintain existing
pro-market economic policies that have made Peru one of the
world's fastest-growing economies, while better distributing
wealth to the one in three people living in poverty.
He has already raised taxes and royalties on the vast
mining sector to fund better infrastructure and social programs
in the rural hinterlands and passed a "consultation law" that
is seen advancing the rights of indigenous peoples.
"We have high expectations for this nationalist government,
something we haven't gotten from authorities for many years,"
said union leader Julio Ortiz, who oversaw a recent month-long
strike that paralyzed production at the Shougang Hierro Peru
iron mine.
(Additional reporting by Alfredo Loayza; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; editing by Terry Wade and Christopher Wilson)