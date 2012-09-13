Credicorp unit wins Peru pension auction to cut fees

* AFP Prima expects 80,000 new customers
* Second auction held at the end of the year
LIMA, Sept 13 Credicorp won an auction
on Thursday after agreeing to lower fees for the pension fund it
runs in exchange for the right to sign-up all new enrollees in
Peru's retirement system for the rest of this year.
The auction was the first concrete step toward revamping the
nearly 20-year-old private pension system since Peru's Congress
passed reforms in early July that aim to reduce fees and boost
the number of workers covered.
Peru's private pension system is run by four pension funds
called AFPs that manage some $30 billion, the most important
source of investment capital in the country, but the funds had
long been criticized for charging high fees and for only
covering one-third of Peruvian workers.
AFP Prima, which belongs to the financial holding company
Credicorp and now controls 30 percent of the pension market, won
the right to incorporate into its fund all workers who join the
private pension system through the end of the year.
Prima cut its commission to 1.60 percent from 1.75 percent
to offer the lowest fee, which helps bring fees down to an
average 1.83 percent starting Oct. 20, said Elliot Sanchez, the
superintendent of the AFP's regulating body.
Prima AFP general manager Renzo Ricci said he expects
80,000 new clients to join the fund between October and
December.
"We've made a very attractive offer that all of our
affiliates will benefit from," he said.
The AFPs hold deposits equal to 20 percent of Peru's gross
domestic product, which is on track to expand around 6 percent.
NEW AUCTION FOR NEW AFPS
The new pension law requires the banking regulator to hold a
tender every two years to decide who will manage the pension
funds of workers new to the pension system. The AFP that can
offer the lowest commission will be allowed to manage the funds
and new fund operators will be allowed to participate in an
auction slated for Dec. 31.
"In that auction the market on offer is much bigger because
it comprises all the new dependent and independent affiliates
and even those that are now in the government pension system who
want to move over to the private system for two years," said
Ricci.
The pension reform aims to fold in some 2 million workers
who currently have no pension and cut commissions that the AFPs
charge by at least 30 percent, and will gradually change the
existing system from charging fees based on salaries to fees
based on assets under management.
That's upset some 30 lawmakers who say the new law goes
against Peru's constitution, which says assets being managed by
the pension funds cannot legally be tapped to pay commissions.
Peru's constitutional court has agreed to hear their complaint.
The association of AFP operators has also complained that
the auction process puts too much emphasis on the fees they
charge and not enough on the profitability of the funds they
manage.