Peru's Cerro Verde mine workers to strike Wednesday

LIMA, Sept 13 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer, Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), will go ahead with a planned indefinite strike starting on Wednesday after talks with the government broke down, a union leader said on Tuesday.

Workers at the Cerro Verde mine, controlled by Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N), staged a two-day strike last week to demand improved wages and working conditions.

Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2 percent of the world's mined copper. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)

