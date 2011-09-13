UPDATE 1-Peru's Cerro Verde mine workers to strike Wednesday

* Talks with government fail after strike last week

LIMA, Sept 13 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer, Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), will go ahead with an indefinite pay strike starting on Wednesday after talks with the government broke down, a union leader said on Tuesday.

Workers at the Cerro Verde mine, controlled by Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N), staged a two-day strike last week to demand improved wages and working conditions. [ID:nN1E7880AT]

"It's impossible to reach an agreement ... and that's why the strike starts tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7:30 in the morning (1230 GMT)," union leader Leoncio Amudio told Reuters.

Amudio said workers were "very upset" after 84 of them were notified they would be suspended temporarily for joining last week's strike. Cerro Verde officials were not immediately available to comment.

Mine workers throughout Latin America have downed tools in recent months, demanding a greater share of mining profits at a time of record high metal prices.

Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2 percent of the world's mined copper. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the No. 6 gold producer. Minerals account for about 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; editing by Jim Marshall)