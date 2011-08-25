FACTBOX-Peru mining firms' profits and royalty payments

LIMA, Aug 25 Peru has reached an agreement with mining companies to increase their contributions toward the state to 3 billion soles (about $1 billion) a year, fulfilling a key campaign promise by leftist President Ollanta Humala. [ID:nN1E77O0WQ]

The government did not immediately provide details on the new royalties rate or tax scheme, however.

Mining and government sources said earlier this month the two sides had agreed to apply royalties on companies' operating profits, rather than sales. [ID:nN1E77F1YC]

Below are key facts about Peru's mining sector:

MINING ROYALTIES COLLECTED

YEAR AMOUNT

2010 $646 MLN

2009 $338 MLN

2008 $455 MLN

2007 $526 MLN

PERUVIAN MINERS' NET PROFITS

MINER JAN-JUNE 2011 PCT VARIATION

VS PREVIOUS YEAR

Southern Copper $1.40 bln -9.6

Buenaventura $1.16 bln 53.4

Barrick $775 mln -37.5

Shougang Hierro Peru $755 mln 389.2

Cerro Verde $711 mln 87.6

Minsur $532 mln 1.9

Volcan $531 mln 50.1

Gold Fields La Cima $341 mln 98.1

Milpo $290 mln 58.4

El Brocal $116 mln 122.9

KEY METALS PRODUCTION (2010)

METAL TOTAL PCT VARIATION

VS PREVIOUS YEAR

COPPER 1.25 mln tonnes -2.28

ZINC 1.47 mln tonnes -2.8

TIN 33,848 tonnes -9.75

GOLD 163.4 mln grams -11.19

SILVER 3.64 mln kilograms -7.27

- Mining sector accounts for 60 percent of Peru's export revenue.

- Global miners include Xstrata XTA.L, BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX )( BLT.L ), U.S.-based Newmont ( NEM.N ) and Gold Fields ( GFIJ.J ).

- Some $41 billion are earmarked for Peruvian mining projects in the next 10 years.

- In July, Buenaventura and Newmont announced they would pour $4.8 billion into the Conga gold and copper mine, the largest mining investment ever announced in Peru. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)