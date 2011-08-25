FACTBOX-Peru mining firms' profits and royalty payments

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
LIMA, Aug 25 Peru has reached an agreement with mining companies to increase their contributions toward the state to 3 billion soles (about $1 billion) a year, fulfilling a key campaign promise by leftist President Ollanta Humala. [ID:nN1E77O0WQ]
The government did not immediately provide details on the new royalties rate or tax scheme, however.
Mining and government sources said earlier this month the two sides had agreed to apply royalties on companies' operating profits, rather than sales. [ID:nN1E77F1YC]
Below are key facts about Peru's mining sector:
MINING ROYALTIES COLLECTED
YEAR AMOUNT
2010 $646 MLN
2009 $338 MLN
2008 $455 MLN
2007 $526 MLN
PERUVIAN MINERS' NET PROFITS
MINER JAN-JUNE 2011 PCT VARIATION
VS PREVIOUS YEAR
Southern Copper $1.40 bln -9.6
Buenaventura $1.16 bln 53.4
Barrick $775 mln -37.5
Shougang Hierro Peru $755 mln 389.2
Cerro Verde $711 mln 87.6
Minsur $532 mln 1.9
Volcan $531 mln 50.1
Gold Fields La Cima $341 mln 98.1
Milpo $290 mln 58.4
El Brocal $116 mln 122.9
KEY METALS PRODUCTION (2010)
METAL TOTAL PCT VARIATION
VS PREVIOUS YEAR
COPPER 1.25 mln tonnes -2.28
ZINC 1.47 mln tonnes -2.8
TIN 33,848 tonnes -9.75
GOLD 163.4 mln grams -11.19
SILVER 3.64 mln kilograms -7.27
- Mining sector accounts for 60 percent of Peru's export revenue.
- Global miners include Xstrata XTA.L, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)(BLT.L), U.S.-based Newmont (NEM.N) and Gold Fields (GFIJ.J).
- Some $41 billion are earmarked for Peruvian mining projects in the next 10 years.
- In July, Buenaventura and Newmont announced they would pour $4.8 billion into the Conga gold and copper mine, the largest mining investment ever announced in Peru. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: