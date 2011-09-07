Freeport McMoran Peru workers start two-day strike

LIMA, Sept 7 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) launched a 48-hour strike at 7:30 a.m. local (1230 EDT), hoping to win higher salaries, a union leader said Wednesday.

"The workers have not arrived at the mine for their first shift," the union's Secretary General William Camacho told Reuters. The workers have threatened to start an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. The mine is controlled by Freeport McMoran (FCX.N). Buenaventura (BVN.N) also has a stake. (Reporting by Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by John Picinich)