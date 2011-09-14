UPDATE 2-Freeport workers in Peru start copper mine strike

* Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010
* Freeport workers in Indonesia also on strike
* Freeport says "no material impact" on production"
(Adds company comment, background updates Indonesia strike)
By Teresa Cespedes and Caroline Stauffer
LIMA, Sept 14 Workers at Freeport McMoran's
Peru copper mine Cerro Verde started an indefinite strike for
better pay and benefits on Wednesday, but production had not
been materially affected, company and union spokesmen said.
Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in
2010, about 2 percent of the world's supply.
Workers at Freeport McMoran's (FCX.N) Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, the world's No. 3 producer, began a month-long
strike the same day. [ID:nL3E7KE1Q0]
Analysts warn that strikes could deepen a global copper
shortage and increase the volatility of copper prices on world
markets, but a Freeport representative said production in Peru
had not yet been impacted.
"Production of copper and molybdenum concentrates have not
been materially affected by the strike that began this
morning," said Eric Kinneberg, a spokesman for U.S.-based
Freeport, in an e-mailed statement.
He did not specify how the company had averted an impact on
production. When workers went on strike for two days last week,
Cerro Verde hired temporary workers.
The mine's 1,100 workers want higher wages and better
benefits. They were "very upset" when 84 of them were
temporarily suspended for joining last week's strike, said
union leader Leoncio Amudio on Tuesday, when talks with the
government to avert a strike collapsed.
Freeport's Kinneberg said the company would continue to
negotiate a new labor contract to replace the one that expired
on Aug. 31.
Mine workers throughout the developing world have downed
tools in recent months, demanding a greater share of mining
profits.
Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of the Chinese
Shougang Group, shut down production at Peru's only iron mine
when they launched an indefinite strike on Aug. 31.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer, supplying 7.7
percent of the world's output. Minerals account for about 60
percent of its exports.