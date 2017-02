LIMA, Sept 14 Copper and Molybdenum production at Freeport McMoran's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde mine in Peru has not been "materially affected" by an indefinite strike that started this morning, said a spokesman on Wednesday.

Cerro Verde is Peru's No. 3 copper producer, and yielded 312,336 tonnes of the metal in 2010.

The company did not specify how it had averted an impact on production but hired temporary workers to compensate for a two-day strike last week. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)