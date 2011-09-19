版本:
Freeport Peru miners end strike, but may strike again

   * Workers want to avoid government declaring strike illegal
* Company says production was not affected by strike
 LIMA, Sept 19 Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, which
yields 2 percent of the world's copper, agreed to end an indefinite strike
they began last week, but may down tools again on Sept. 27, a union leader
said Monday.
 The 1,100 workers at Cerro Verde abandoned for the moment their quest
for better pay and benefits "as a matter of strategy," to avoid the
government declaring the strike illegal, union head Leoncio Amudio said.
 Bruce Clements, the general manager of Cerro Verde, told Reuters in an
interview last Wednesday that copper and molybdenum production had not been
affected by the strike because the mine had secured temporary workers.
 Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) is controlled by U.S.-based Freeport McMoRan
(FCX.N) and produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. Freeport also faces
a month-long strike at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which as of
Friday had delayed some 133,000 tonnes of copper ore concentrate shipments.
That raised concerns over a global shortage of the metal. [ID:nL3E7KG0F7]
 The Cerro Verde union will present on Monday a new plan to strike
indefinitely starting Sept. 27, Amudio told Reuters.
 "For us there is no more ground for dialogue, that's why we plan to
resume the indefinite strike," he said.
 Cerro Verde and Freeport McMoRan representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
 (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by John Picinich)

