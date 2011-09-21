版本:
Freeport Peru miners plan strike next Wednesday

   * Papers filed for new strike starting next Wednesday
* Cerro Verde says production not affected by strikes
* Workers at Shougang Peru iron mine still on strike
 LIMA, Sept 21 Workers at Peru's Cerro Verde
mine, which yields 2 percent of the world's copper, have pushed back
the start date for an indefinite strike to next Wednesday from next
Tuesday, a union leader said.
 The 1,100 workers at Cerro Verde, controlled by Freeport
McMoRan (FCX.N), had downed their tools on Sept. 14 but went
back to work on Saturday at the mine in southern Peru to avoid
the government declaring the strike illegal.
 They now have all their paperwork in order to seek higher
wages and better benefits by striking indefinitely, union head
Leoncio Amudio said on Wednesday.
 "We reported the strike deadline to the company and the
labor authority yesterday (Tuesday)," Amudio told Reuters. "The
new strike will start on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 a.m."
 Bruce Clements, the general manager of Cerro Verde, told
Reuters in an interview last week that copper and molybdenum
production had not been affected by the previous strike as the
mine had hired temporary workers while it negotiated a new
labor contract. [ID:nS1E78E0P8]
 Cerro Verde workers want a 5 percent salary raise to 2,000
soles ($732) per month and better benefits. They say the
company has offered a 2 percent raise, which they deem
unacceptable.
 Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in
2010. Freeport McMoRan also faces a month-long strike at its
giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, raising concerns over a
global shortage of the red metal.[ID:nL3E7KG0F7]
  Mine workers throughout the developing world have downed
tools in recent months, demanding a greater share of mining
profits at a time metals are fetching high prices on
international markets.
 Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of the Chinese
Shougang Group, have been on strike for 22 days and have no
plans to return to work. Shougang is currently the only iron
producer operating in Peru.
 "For us their is no solution to the labor situation," said
union leader Julio Ortiz.
 Ortiz said the company was not respecting the strike and
had hired temporary workers to continue exporting the metal.
Shougang, which declared force majeure on Sept. 1, denied
claims it had contracted workers.
 "That's impossible, we can't contract anyone, the workers
are still on strike," said General Manager Raul Vera.
"Obviously production at the mine is still halted."
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes)

