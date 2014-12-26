TABLE-Peru gold output up for second straight month in November

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
LIMA Dec 26 Gold output in Peru rose for the second month in a row on the year as output from Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha mine soared, the government said on Friday.
Production of copper and silver slipped in November on weak ore grades and labor problems at large mines, the energy and mines ministry added.
The 2.51 percent rise in gold output in November helped reverse months of falling production as the government has cracked down on illegal mining and aging deposits turned out less of the prescious metal.
So far in 2014, gold production has slipped 11.23 percent.
Yanacocha, a large mine controlled by Newmont and its junior partner Buenaventura, produced 84.55 percent more gold in November from the same month in 2013.
Below are mineral output figures for November.
METAL PRODUCTION PCT CHANGE
Copper 115,447 tonnes -3.79
Gold 12,858,311 grams +2.51
Silver 322,903 kilograms -4.36
Zinc 119,395 tonnes +11.77
Lead 25,652 tonnes +5.61
(Reporting By Mitra Taj)
