Peru, Bear Creek in talks on controversial Santa Ana silver mine

LIMA Oct 3 Peru's government has restarted
talks with Bear Creek Mining Corp over the Canadian
company's stalled Santa Ana silver project and hopes work on the
mine can resume, the mines minister said on Thursday.
"We hope that the Santa Ana issue, which is in the
judiciary, can be resolved as soon as possible so the silver
deposits can be exploited," Mines Minister Jorge Merino told
reporters. "The government is very willing to facilitate
untangling the project."
He said the administration of President Ollanta Humala
wanted to reach a "friendly solution" through dialogue with the
company.
Bear Creek was nearing construction on Santa Ana in 2011
when deadly protests against the project led outgoing President
Alan Garcia to withdraw permission for the company to operate in
the area.
Bear Creek has challenged that revocation in local courts
and has said it would sue Peru in an international tribunal
under free trade protections unless it could recover the right
to proceed with Santa Ana.
The company has said that starting up Santa Ana in southern
Peru was its top priority because it could help finance its more
expensive $700 million silver project, Corani.
Last week, the government approved the environmental and
social impact assessment for Corani, which is near Santa Ana.
It was unclear whether local residents, who once staged
large protests against Santa Ana because of fears the project
would pollute water supplies, could be convinced to support it.
Merino said the Humala administration's emphasis on
environmentally responsible mining and dialogue with communities
would help ease opposition.
Peru is rife with social conflicts over natural resources.
Anti-mining protests in recent years have derailed Newmont
Mining Corp's $5 billion Conga gold mine and Southern
Copper's Tia Maria copper project.
Bear Creek expects Santa Ana to produce some 5 million
ounces of silver per year and Corani to produce about 13
million.