Peruvian anti-mining protesters clash with police

By Marco Aquino and Terry Wade
LIMA, Nov 10 Police clashed with anti-mining
protesters in two Peruvian regions on Thursday, the first time
violence has broken out since President Ollanta Humala took
office in July promising to defuse social tensions.
The clashes could mark a setback for the popular leader,
who is trying to mediate more than 200 environmental conflicts
nationwide that often pit rural towns against mining and oil
companies with $50 billion in projects planned in Peru for the
next decade.
In the northern region of Ancash, police fired tear gas to
clear the Pan-American Highway, which protesters blocked to
draw attention to what they say is pollution caused by mining.
Protesters also temporarily invaded a pumping station of a
mining duct outside Antamina, one of the world's top
copper-zinc mines, a company official said. Protesters
vandalized property but there were no injuries and production
was not impacted, the official added.
Antamina is owned by global firms BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX)
(BLT.L), Xstrata XTA.L, Teck Cominco Ltd TCKb.TO and
Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).
In the southern region of Apurimac, protesters also
scuffled with police. Agriculture Minister Miguel Caillaux said
the government was willing to restrict wildcat mining and
illegal mining near rivers to prevent pollution, but refused to
ban mining altogether, angering protesters. Police shot
canisters of tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Global miner Xstrata XTA.L, which was not targeted in the
protest, has said it would begin building its $4.2 billion Las
Bambas copper project in Apurimac this year.
Humala has said he wants to see big mining projects, which
would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue
for the government, go forward.
But he has also pushed companies to do more to win the
support of rural towns near mines.
Humala has obtained approval for two bills in Congress that
aim to calm tensions in Peru, where one-third of people live in
poverty.
One requires firms to consult with local communities about
mining and oil projects proposed near their lands before
beginning construction, while the other raised taxes and
royalties on miners to fund infrastructure and social
programs.
Thursday's clashes came weeks after he temporarily settled
a vexing conflict over one of Southern Copper's (SCCO.N) mining
projects. [ID:nN1E79109N]
His government also managed to ensure a protest on
Wednesday against Newmont's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga project
was peaceful, partly because the government calmed tensions by
saying it would working with the company to set up a "social
fund" to finance community projects.
While rural towns have protested, most unions have
refrained from calling strikes during Humala's three months in
office -- except at Freeport McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde
mine, where the government has been trying to broker a wage
deal to end a strike that has dragged on for more than a
month.
The mine churns out 2 percent of global copper supply, but
the strike has not markedly impacted copper prices and the mine
has said it is running at two-thirds of capacity.
