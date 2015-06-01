RPT--Peru elections seen fanning flames of mining disputes

(Repeats to fix format, no change to headline or text)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA, June 1 Mining conflicts in Peru, a top
global minerals exporter, will likely heat up ahead of
presidential and congressional elections next year as political
outsiders whip up anti-mining sentiment, government officials
and business leaders said.
Protests from local community groups have derailed three
mining projects worth $7 billion in the past five years, and
threaten to hold up more.
Carlos Galvez, head of Peru's main mining association, said
opponents of mining projects can win votes in rural areas where
poverty rates are high and many eke out a living as farmers.
"Here everyone is anti. If you're anti-mining then you're in
fashion," said Galvez, who leads the National Society of Mining,
Petroleum and Energy.
Southern Copper Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria
project was put on hold last month amid deadly protests.
David Montoya, a cabinet official tasked with conflict
prevention, accused protest leaders of feeding fears about
pollution from Tia Maria in order to win the dispute and pave a
political future for themselves. "They shut down discussion," he
said.
Several leading opponents of Tia Maria belong to an
environmental party, Tierra y Libertad ("Land and Freedom"),
that plans to run a candidate in the presidential election in
April 2016. The group currently has no seats in Congress and is
not seen as a leading contender.
Polls show most Peruvians favor mining, which accounts for
about 60 percent of the country's export earnings.
However, projects can run up against local opposition and
leftist politicians can boost their reputations by leading
protests, said Roland Luque with the country's ombudsman office.
"Protest leaders get loads of public exposure," he said.
Marco Arana, the head of Tierra y Libertad and its likely
presidential candidate, said his party did not orchestrate
protests against Tia Maria to promote itself.
"That's a way to dismiss the legitimate concerns of
farmers," Arana said. "What is true is that where there is
conflict, candidates must make their positions clear ... that
can prolong and deepen the conflict."
He said opposition to Tia Maria and Conga, a gold mine
peoject thwarted by protests in 2011, was strong in part because
President Ollanta Humala had suggested when he was a candidate
that he would oppose the projects. Humala ended up backing Tia
Maria and Conga after his election.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)