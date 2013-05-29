Foes of Newmont's $5 billion Peru mine in standoff with police

LIMA May 29 Hundreds of protesters were locked
in a standoff with police in northern Peru on Wednesday as they
vowed to stop Newmont Mining from transferring water from a lake
to a reservoir as part of its $5 billion Conga gold project.
Residents and local officials said it was the second
straight day of tensions near the proposed mine that would be
Peru's most expensive ever.
On Tuesday, a minor clash between protesters and police
marked an end to a stretch of relative calm since August, when
the government of President Ollanta Humala said it would stop
trying to overcome local opposition to the mine.
The new round of protests came after a top official for the
Conga project - Chief Executive Roque Benavides of Newmont's
partner Buenaventura - told Reuters last week that water from
Perol would be transferred to a new reservoir later this year.
He said that construction of the mine would begin if the
company could pump water from Lake Perol into the second of four
reservoirs it is building without sparking broad local
opposition.
Lake Perol is one of several alpine lakes in Cajamarca that
would be affected by the proposed mine, which would essentially
extend the life of the nearby Yanacocha mine the two companies
run.
Newmont Mining Corp is a majority shareholder in the
project and Peru's top precious metals miner, Buenaventura
, owns a 43.7 percent stake.
Humala has twice shuffled his cabinet since taking office in
2011 in large part because of violent protests over Conga.
Yanacocha officials said many locals support the
construction of the reservoir because it will provide water year
round instead of seasonally.
"The reservoir has been received very well by the population
because they want to see its benefits," said Javier Velarde,
Yanacocha's general manager of corporate affairs, said on local
TV.
Another representative of Newmont and Buenaventura declined
comment.
Despite an extensive environmental study and revisions to
the project's original plan, communities in Cajamarca still say
they fear the Conga project will pollute and deplete nearby
lakes and rivers.
"The mine needs water for its project and it's going to give
us polluted water," said Wilfredo Saavedra, who leads a
community group. "We want them to leave us alone with our lakes,
which are enough for us."
Milton Sanchez, another community leader, said a group of
protesters who call themselves "the guardians of the lake" were
making their way by foot and horse to "inspect" Lake Perol on
Tuesday when they were attacked by police officers.
Police said they fired a single rubber bullet after being
pelted with rocks.
Five people were killed in clashes with police last year,
and Humala faced criticism because police live rounds at
protests.