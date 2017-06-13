Grupo Mexico could double metals smelting capacity in Peru -Kuczynski

LIMA, June 13 Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
could double its metals smelting capacity in Peru
because environmental regulations have been loosened, Peruvian
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Tuesday.
Last week, Peru approved new air and water quality standards
consistent with Kuczynski's goal of persuading mining companies
to invest more in metals processing to add value to the Andean
country's mineral exports.
"The environmental standards were unrealistic for smelters
and processing plants, and with the new standards Grupo Mexico
is thinking of doubling its smelting in Peru," Kuczynski said
during a meeting with businesses in Spain broadcast by Peruvian
state television.
Grupo Mexico owns Southern Copper , which
operates the Toquepala and Cuajone copper mines and the Ilo
smelter in Peru. Last year, the Ilo smelter processed 1 million
tonnes of copper concentrate and the facility has a total
capacity of 1.2 million tonnes.
Representatives of Southern Copper did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Kuczynski's remarks.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and mining
represents 60 percent of its exports.
Kuczynski has said the new environmental standards are more
in line with Chile and Colombia.
Southern Copper, which also operates the La Caridad and
Buenavista mines in Mexico, is expanding Peru's Toquepala mine.
The company's executive president, Oscar Gonzalez, has said the
company is seeking to reactivate its Tia Maria copper project in
Peru with a $1.4 million investment.
The company expects to produce 1 million tonnes of copper in
2019 in its Mexico and Peru operations as part of an expansion
plan, compared with 900,000 tonnes produced last year.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Luc Cohen; editing by Grant
McCool)