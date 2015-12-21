Peru expects Las Bambas project to boost copper output 65.5 pct

LIMA Dec 21 Peru's energy and mines minister said on Monday that copper output in the world's third biggest producer should jump 65.5 percent in 2016 to about 2.5 million tonnes after MMG Ltd's massive Las Bambas project starts operations in February.

Ongoing talks with local leaders in communities where protests against Las Bambas turned deadly in September have been positive and have not held up the $7.4 billion project, Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Paul Simao)