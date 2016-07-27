Anti-mining politician freed from jail in Peru slams government

LIMA, July 27 A fiery anti-mining activist and
former governor of a gold-rich region in Peru who was freed from
jail on Wednesday accused the government of locking him up for
two years in order to keep him from power.
Gregorio Santos welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to
annul an extension of his stay in 'preventive' prison, which
prosecutors probing him for corruption said was needed to keep
him from fleeing Peru or obstructing their work.
Santos, who has no past convictions, never faced trial nor
was found guilty of a crime. The investigation is ongoing.
"I'm only getting back what should never have been taken
from me, my right to defend myself in freedom," Santos told
reporters in broadcast comments after his release.
Santos, an Andean peasant leader who was elected governor of
Cajamarca in 2010 and again in 2014, spearheaded protests that
derailed Newmont Mining Corp's plans to expand its
operations in the region, one of Peru's poorest and home to the
country's biggest gold mine.
"The state has turned into a dictatorship," Santos said.
"They have kept me from acting as governor and have kept me from
taking part in the political life of the country."
The office of outgoing President Ollanta Humala did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Santos has previously accused the government of Humala, who
had supported Newmont's now-suspended $5 billion proposed Conga
mine, of pulling strings to imprison him to pave the way for the
project.
Humala has repeatedly denied the charges and has not tried
to revive Conga since Newmont put it on hold in 2011 following
protests that turned deadly. Santos and others oppose Conga
because it would destroy Andean lakes in a farming region.
Santos ran for president from behind bars this year and
garnered a better-than-expected 4 percent of votes in a crowded
first-round election.
Santos did not comment on his political future on Wednesday,
but a former lawmaker close to him said he would likely run for
president at the next election in 2021. "Gregorio Santos is
returning to his political activities heading toward 2021, to
shake Peru up," Jorge Rimarachin told reporters.
After losing the first-round election, Santos broke with
other leftists by refusing to endorse incoming centrist
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in June's run-off race against
right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori.
Kuczynski said this week that he thought Santos' detention
was unconstitutional and that he did not see any way of reviving
Conga in the near future.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler)