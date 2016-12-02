UPDATE 2-Peru's Kuczynski plans to visit town opposed to copper project

(Adds comments from energy and mines minister)
LIMA/PARACASPeru Dec 2 Peruvian President Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski said on Friday that he plans to travel to the
Andean town of Cocachacra to discuss a drought and Southern
Copper Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project,
which has been stalled since 2015 due to local opposition.
In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Kuczynski said
he has spoken with the town's mayor and hopes to use a visit to
the southern region of Arequipa "not to push propaganda, but to
listen to the people in the valley."
Kuczynski has previously said he thinks he might be able to
ease opposition to Tia Maria by building irrigation projects in
a valley where farmers fear the proposed 120,000-tonne-per-year
mine will use up water supplies and pollute their fields.
Three anti-Tia Maria protesters were killed in clashes with
police in 2011 and three more died in similar unrest last year,
during the government of former President Ollanta Humala.
Kuczynski has promised to personally visit far-flung
provinces to build support for mining investments in Peru, where
global miners often operate alongside rural towns that lack
running water, paved roads and health clinics.
Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said the government
has asked Arizona-based Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo
Mexico, to do more to improve community relations
in Arequipa.
"If they continue doing the same thing we probably won't
reach" a resolution to the Tia Maria conflict, Tamayo told
reporters at Paracas without offering specifics.
Humala's government had also said that Southern Copper had
not done enough in Arequipa to build support for the project.
Southern Copper did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. The company on its website says it has hosted more than
200 informative talks on Tia Maria and a townhall meeting in
Cocachacra that drew 1,600 people.
Disputes over mining in Peru, a leading producer of copper,
zinc and gold, has blocked billions in investments and left more
than a dozen dead in clashes with police in the past decade.
Earlier this year local protests disrupted exports from MMG
Ltd's Las Bambas copper pit and suspended operations
at HudBay Mineral Inc's Constancia mine.
Kuczynski also told RPP that one person died in a 6.3
magnitude earthquake that struck southern Peru on Thursday.
