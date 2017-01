LIMA Dec 2 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said Friday that he plans to travel to the Andean town of Cocachacra to discuss a drought and Southern Copper Corp's $$1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project - stalled since 2015 due to local opposition.

Speaking in an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Kuczynski said he has already spoken with the town's mayor and hopes to use a visit "not to push propaganda, but to listen to the people in the valley."

(Reporting By Mitra Taj)