UPDATE 1-Peru copper output edges up in June, gold and zinc drop

(Adds production figures for first half of 2014, details on
output from top miners)
    LIMA, Aug 6 Peru's gold and zinc output dropped
20 percent while copper edged up 2.5 percent and silver rose 6.4
percent in June from the same month a year earlier, the energy
and mines ministry said on Wednesday.
    In the first half of 2014, Peru's copper output rose 9.4
percent while gold dropped 16.2 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
    The Chinese mining company Chinalco, which is
still ramping up production at its new Toromocho mine, produced
22,167 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2014, according to
the ministry's data.
    The government also said that output from one of the
country's largest copper mines, Antamina, has slipped on lower
ore grades.
    Antamina's production fell 22.52 percent in June and 2.8
percent in the first half of 2014 to 188,492 tonnes, compared
with the same periods in 2013.
    BHP Billiton  and Glencore Xstrata 
each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck owns
22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation 10 percent.
    In the first six months of 2014, Southern Copper Corp's
 output rose 9.4 percent and Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
 copper production from its Cerro Verde mine rose 1.1
percent, despite output falling 16.4 pct in June.
    Gold production so far this year has fallen on weak output
from Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha mine and Barrick
Gold Corp's Misquichilca deposit.
    Below are mineral output figures for June. 
    
  METAL          PRODUCTION          PCT CHANGE
  Copper         126,228 tonnes       +2.49
  Gold           10,695,425 grams     -20.36
  Silver         323,299 kilograms    +6.37
  Zinc           101,963 tonnes       -20.83
  Lead           22,455 tonnes        +0.14
 
 (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa
Shumaker)
