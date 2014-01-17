Worker at Newmont Peru joint venture kidnapped then freed-spokesman

Jan 17 Protesters in northern Peru abducted a
contract security worker at Newmont Mining Corp's Conga
project on Thursday and held him until the early hours of Friday
morning, a spokesman for the U.S. miner's Peruvian joint venture
said on Friday.
Yanacocha, controlled by Newmont, owns the huge Yanacocha
gold mine as well as nearby Conga, a copper-gold project that
has been the focus of years of sometimes violent unrest.
Yanacocha spokesman Roberto Del Águila said in an interview
the worker had been released. A statement from the venture said
authorities had been notified.
Newmont halted Conga's construction in 2011, saying it would
focus on winning the support of local communities.
Peruvian miner Buenaventura has a 43.65 percent
stake in the venture.