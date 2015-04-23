Peruvian foes of Tia Maria copper mine expand month-long protest

| AREQUIPA, PERU, April 22
AREQUIPA, PERU, April 22 Opponents of Southern
Copper Corp's proposed $1.4 billion Tia Maria mine in
Peru expanded their month-long protests against the project on
Wednesday with rallies in several towns in the region.
Demonstrators called on the government to cancel the copper
project, stalled since protests turned violent in 2011, over
fears it will pollute nearby agricultural valleys.
The protests on Wednesday were scattered throughout Peru's
southern region of Arequipa, where Southern Copper hopes to
start building Tia Maria this year.
The government approved the project's revised environmental
impact study last year and a construction permit is pending.
But renewed demonstrations have threatened to further delay
the project, which is expected to add 120,000 tonnes of copper
to the company's annual output.
Unions, university students and local political groups
marched in the regional capital of Arequipa on Wednesday while
farmers rallied in surrounding valleys.
"Yes to agriculture! No to mining!" protesters chanted in
the main square of the city Arequipa.
Organizers said the demonstrations were the biggest so far,
with tens of thousands turning out across the region.
About 800 marched against Tia Maria midday in downtown
Arequipa, according to a Reuters witness.
Clashes between demonstrators and police broke out in the
Valley of Tambo where the latest round of protests kicked off a
month ago, said Jesus Cornejo, the head of the local farmers'
group and a chief opponent.
President Ollanta Humala has defended Tia Maria and urged
its detractors to give it a chance.
But talks earlier this week between his government and
project opponents, including four local mayors, yielded no
agreement.
"The solution is to cancel the project," said Cornejo. "No
matter what they say we know it will hurt agriculture."
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
made several revisions to its first environmental impact study
to allay those concerns, including agreeing to build a
desalinization plant.
The company operates two other mines in the region, Cuajone
and Toquepala.
Past mining pollution and poor communication of the
technical aspects of Tia Maria have fostered mistrust in local
communities, said Manuel Ricardo Amat, the Arequipa head of the
country's ombudsman office.
Conflicts over mining projects in Peru, the world's
third-biggest copper producer, have held up billions in
potential investments in the past decade.
In 2011, Newmont Mining Corp indefinitely suspended
its proposed $5 billion gold and copper mine, Conga, after
protests by communities turned violent.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)