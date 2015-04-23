UPDATE 1-Protester killed in Peru during rally against Southern Copper project

(Updates and recasts to add death of protester)
By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino
AREQUIPA/LIMA, PERU, April 22 Clashes between
police and opponents of Southern Copper Corp's Tia
Maria project in Peru left one protester dead on Wednesday as
rallies calling for its cancellation spread in the region.
Protesters, mainly farmers who grow crops for export, say
they fear the proposed $1.4 billion mine will pollute nearby
agricultural valleys in Peru's southern region of Arequipa.
Tia Maria has been stalled since 2011 after three protesters
died in similar rallies.
The latest fatality was a 61-year-old man who died in
hospital at the town of Mollendo, after succumbing to injuries
suffered at a rally, said Walter Vera, the director of Islay
province's health network.
Several other protesters were wounded during clashes with
police in the province, said Helar Valencia, a local mayor and
opponent of the Tia Maria project.
The project was poised to get off the ground this year after
the government approved its revised environmental impact study
in August 2014 and a construction permit was pending.
But the resurgence of demonstrations over the past month has
threatened to further delay the project, which is expected to
add 120,000 tonnes of copper to the company's annual output.
Southern Copper has said it will continue to work toward
bringing Tia Maria to fruition, retracting statements by a local
spokesman last month that it would nix the project because of
the protests.
Demonstrations on Wednesday were scattered throughout the
region of Arequipa.
Unions, university students and local political groups
marched in the regional capital, Arequipa, while farmers rallied
in surrounding valleys.
"Yes to agriculture! No to mining!" hundreds of protesters
chanted in the main square of the city of Arequipa, where the
rallies were largely peaceful and businesses remained open.
Organisers said the demonstrations on Wednesday were the
biggest so far, with tens of thousands turning out across the
region.
President Ollanta Humala has defended Tia Maria and urged
its detractors to give it a chance.
But talks earlier this week between his government and the
project's opponents yielded no agreement.
"The solution is to cancel the project," said Jesus Cornejo,
the head of a farmers' group in the Tambo Valley. "No matter
what they say we know it will hurt agriculture."
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
modified its original project to allay those concerns and agreed
to build a desalinization plant.
Conflicts over mining projects in Peru, the world's
third-biggest copper producer, have held up billions in
investment in recent years.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj in Arequipa and Marco Aquino in Lima,;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Simon Cameron-Moore)