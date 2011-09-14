Peru approves new mining royalty scheme

LIMA, Sept 13 Peru has approved a new mining royalty scheme to fund anti-poverty initiatives and infrastructure projects, Economy Minister Luis Castilla said on Tuesday.

It replaces the current royalty system and payments will be based on operating profits rather than sales. The new system will apply to mining companies that did not sign tax stability agreements with the government, Castilla told reporters without providing details on the rates of the new royalties scheme.

Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the No. 6 gold producer. Minerals account for about 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Anshuman Daga)