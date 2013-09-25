版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 02:11 BJT

Operations at Shougang's Peru iron mine "normal" after quake

LIMA, Sept 25 Operations at Shougang Hierro Peru's iron-ore mine in southern Peru were "normal" on Wednesday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Peru's southern coast, the firm's manager said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐