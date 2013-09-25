Operations at Shougang's Peru iron mine "normal" after quake

UPDATE 3-U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
LIMA, Sept 25 Operations at Shougang Hierro Peru's iron-ore mine in southern Peru were "normal" on Wednesday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Peru's southern coast, the firm's manager said.
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.
April 10 An investigation by Wells Fargo & Co's board laid blame for the company's unauthorized accounts scandal on a high-pressure sales culture and a retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division.