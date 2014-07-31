Peru says to issue permit for Southern Copper Corp mine within days

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
LIMA, July 31 Peru will issue the official approval for the environmental impact study of Southern Copper Corp's stalled Tia Maria project by Monday at the latest, deputy mines minister Guillermo Shinno said on Thursday.
The permit will allow the company to start construction on the $1.4 billion project, which Southern Copper has said will produce some 120,000 tonnes of copper per year over two decades. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.