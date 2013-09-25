版本:
Operations at Southern Copper Peru mine "normal" after quake - union leader

LIMA, Sept 25 Operations at Southern Copper's Toquepala mine in southern Peru were "normal" on Wednesday after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, a leader of the mine's workers' union said.
