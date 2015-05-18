UPDATE 3-Peru strike spares output at top copper and gold mines

(Rewrites throughout after responses from companies and unions)
LIMA May 18 Peru's production of copper and
gold was largely unaffected by a national strike on Monday as
unionized workers declined to down tools for fear of losing
their jobs and companies used replacements.
Walk-outs at some mines, however, might have curbed silver,
tin and iron output, according to unions in Peru, the world's
third biggest copper, silver, zinc and tin producer and the
seventh-ranked gold producer.
The strike, organized by the National Mining Federation that
represents about 20,000 workers, aimed to press the government
to tighten restrictions on firings and the use of contract
workers.
But plans for an ambitious stoppage across Peru were upended
after the government declared the strike unfounded and companies
threatened to dismiss strikers or ordered contract workers to
fill in, said federation head Ricardo Juarez.
Copper output from Peru's four top producers, Antamina,
Southern Copper, Cerro Verde and Antapaccay, was normal, union
bosses at the mines said. The mines together produced about a
million tonnes of the red metal last year, or more than three
quarters of Peru's total copper output.
Likewise, production at Peru's top gold deposits, Yanacocha
and Misquichilca, which together churned out 1.6 million ounces
of gold last year, continued unaffected, union leaders said.
But silver output from Uchucchacua was partially hurt by a
strike that began earlier in May, said Carlos Galvez, the chief
financial officer of operator Buenaventura .
Galvez declined to specify by how much. The head of the
Uchucchacua union said 50 percent of the mine's total workforce
remained active.
Operations were normal at other leading silver producers,
including Volcan and Antamina, said union leaders there.
Workers at the Peruvian unit of Shougang Group Co Ltd
downed tools to back the national strike.
The company and the union disagreed over the impact of the
labor action. Managing Director Raul Vera said production
continued at 100 percent while union boss Julio Ortiz said it
had stopped.
Tin output from Minsur likely slipped as unionized workers
went on strike, said union boss Marco Sarca. Minsur did not
respond to requests for comment. The mine produced 23,100 tonnes
of tin last year.
The union and management at Peru's second biggest zinc and
first biggest lead miner, Milpo, did not answer requests for
comment on Monday. Antamina and Volcan are Peru's first and
third biggest zinc producers, respectively.
